AXQ Capital LP Invests $103,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 616,939 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,168,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.70 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

