AXQ Capital LP Invests $112,000 in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 79.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

EZCORP stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

