AXQ Capital LP Makes New $144,000 Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after purchasing an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

