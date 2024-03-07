AXQ Capital LP Makes New $53,000 Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stagwell by 29.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,128 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 330,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 303,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

