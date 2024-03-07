AXQ Capital LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NMRK opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

