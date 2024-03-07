AXQ Capital LP Takes $124,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460,153 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 1.2 %

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

View Our Latest Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.