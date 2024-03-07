AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $422,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.