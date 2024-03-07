AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,410 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.76.

FutureFuel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

FutureFuel Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.