Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,406 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,406 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BHP stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

