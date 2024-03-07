Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $74,688,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.