Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $485,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,470 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

