Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 79.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

