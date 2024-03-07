Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

