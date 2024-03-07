Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $488,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

