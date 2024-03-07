Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $56.23 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.