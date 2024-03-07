Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,718 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

