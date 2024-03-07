Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,741 ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 13.59% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped alerts:

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Trading Up 1.8 %

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.