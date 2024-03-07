Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $241.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.40. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

