Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,298,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 437,274 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 352,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 241,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 75,335 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 110,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,389,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

