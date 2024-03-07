Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,180 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

CLF stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

