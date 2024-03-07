AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.20

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 110129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

AZEK Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

AZEK Company Profile



The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

