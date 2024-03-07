Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.94 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,982 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

