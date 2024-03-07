Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS opened at $391.25 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

