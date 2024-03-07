Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $2.97 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8,424.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $50.13 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

