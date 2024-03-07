Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $4.25 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Flex by 580,549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after buying an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

