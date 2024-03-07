Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of AppFolio worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $225.11 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,506.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.45.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

