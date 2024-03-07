Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

