Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $109,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $175.63 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $177.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

