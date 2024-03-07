Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 531 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

