Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.31

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 965050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.