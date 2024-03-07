Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,639,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,798,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

