Bank of America Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Neutral

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,370 shares of company stock worth $2,103,038. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.5% during the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 125,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

