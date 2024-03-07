Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.