Barclays Trims Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price to $4.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CRCT stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 60,233 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $387,900.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,326,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,059,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

