Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTE

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.