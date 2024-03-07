Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.
Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
