BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BBB Foods Trading Up 4.1 %

BBB Foods Company Profile

Shares of TBBB opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

