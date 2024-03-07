Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Stock Up 2.2 %

BRY opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.78. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

