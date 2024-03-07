BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Plans $1.10 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.
In other news, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). In other BHP Group news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Also, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total value of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
