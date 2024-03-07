BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Plans $1.10 Interim Dividend

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

BHP Group Price Performance

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total transaction of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). In other BHP Group news, insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$43.77 ($28.42) per share, with a total value of A$69,988.23 ($45,446.90). Also, insider Mike Henry sold 394,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$47.55 ($30.88), for a total value of A$18,770,838.00 ($12,188,855.84). Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.