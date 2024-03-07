Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Head to Head Comparison

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -22.44% -32.20% -13.48% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.18 billion 1.40 -$1.09 billion ($1.75) -6.18 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bilibili and SMC Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMC Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bilibili and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 2 5 2 0 2.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $16.53, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Given Bilibili’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bilibili beats SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

