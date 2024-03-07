Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.49% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $50,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

NYSE BIO opened at $333.43 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $501.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

