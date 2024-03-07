Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.38 billion and $693.27 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,662,050 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
