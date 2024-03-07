Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $733.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

