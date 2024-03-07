BitShares Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $681,215.12 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $681,215.12 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

