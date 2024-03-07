BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE BJ traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,389. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

