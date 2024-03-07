Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BDI traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.94. 44,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,254. The stock has a market cap of C$537.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.72. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.
Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
