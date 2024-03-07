BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $855,574.98 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,336,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,269,534.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

