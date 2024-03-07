Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Christopher K. Murray Sells 621 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher K. Murray sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $58,156.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,425.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.21. 119,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

