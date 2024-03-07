BNB (BNB) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. BNB has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $451.07 or 0.00669842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,540,831 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,540,940.30132633. The last known price of BNB is 425.77994877 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2084 active market(s) with $3,216,195,479.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

