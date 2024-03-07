Boralex Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$43.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

