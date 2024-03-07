BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Stefan Demmerle Sells 3,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,795. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after buying an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.